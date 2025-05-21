Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
SHOP opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
