ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 824 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $414.40 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

