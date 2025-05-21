The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.5%

CG opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.