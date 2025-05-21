Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 80,816 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,816 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Barclays PLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:EPAM opened at $185.87 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.78 and a 200 day moving average of $210.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.