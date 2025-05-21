109,886 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Bought by Note Advisors LLC

Note Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 109,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Note Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

