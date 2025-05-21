JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

