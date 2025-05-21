Q2 EPS Forecast for GCT Semiconductor Decreased by Analyst

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GCT Semiconductor in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GCT Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCT Semiconductor’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get GCT Semiconductor alerts:

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:GCTS opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.24. GCT Semiconductor has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GCT Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GCT Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 488.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.