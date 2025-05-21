Q2 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Reduced by Zacks Research

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FE. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $12,198,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

