ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 312667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in ING Groep by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

