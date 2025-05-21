Note Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Note Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,542,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

