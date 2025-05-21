Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading 15.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 7,389,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,826,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £11.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.29.

Angus Energy (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Angus Energy had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 34.71%.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

