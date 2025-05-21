Continuum Advisory LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,881,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,425,000 after acquiring an additional 94,556 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 514,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,280,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $164.23.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

