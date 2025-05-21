Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 4,567,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,727,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.09 ($0.03).

Emmerson Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £29.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Emmerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emmerson PLC is a potash development company and is focussing on advancing its flagship project, the Khemisset Potash Project, located in Northern Morocco into a low-cost, high margin supplier of potash.

Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.