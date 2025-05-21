Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 4,567,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,727,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.09 ($0.03).
Emmerson Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £29.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.96.
Emmerson Company Profile
Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.
