SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 123417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,297,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 2,618,048 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 526.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 702,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,617,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 220.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 544,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 374,364 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.