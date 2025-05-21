iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 466143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.