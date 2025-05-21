iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Posted by on May 21st, 2025

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLUGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 466143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.