Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $19.61 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,202,523,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,140,603,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

