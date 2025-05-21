USS Investment Management Ltd Has $18.42 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 269.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,466 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,683,504.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $712,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,157,209.52. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,755 shares of company stock valued at $37,045,233. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

