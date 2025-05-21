Pirate Chain Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $29.42 million and $85,907.48 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

