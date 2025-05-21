StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.39 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

AFMD opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.79% of Affimed worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

