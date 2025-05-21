Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,312,739 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312,739 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after buying an additional 617,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after buying an additional 1,096,485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after buying an additional 906,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.6%

DINO stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -259.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DINO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.