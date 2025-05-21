Castleark Management LLC Sells 6,410 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,925,000 after purchasing an additional 215,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $90,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,678. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

