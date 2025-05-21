FY2025 EPS Estimates for ABEO Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABEO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ABEO opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,439.16. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alvino sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $45,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,030.80. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.