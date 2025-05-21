Novem Group Invests $2.09 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0%

MA stock opened at $580.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $529.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.