Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $125.82 million, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

