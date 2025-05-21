Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.80. 484,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,817,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

