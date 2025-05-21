Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUB. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $78,942,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3,195.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,587,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,029,000 after acquiring an additional 990,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,578,000 after acquiring an additional 978,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 757,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

