SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.