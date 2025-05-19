Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 223.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,231 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.54 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

