Vivaldi Capital Management LP Purchases 383 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $231.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.71. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $232.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

