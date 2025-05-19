CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $61.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $84.93. Approximately 16,068,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 13,991,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $42.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Up 3.3%

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.