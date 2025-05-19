Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.490-0.490 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bath & Body Works stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,529 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Bath & Body Works worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

