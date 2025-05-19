TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $101.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Galvan Research decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

