CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $13.70 on Monday. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,077.40. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $45,402.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,707.10. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,866 shares of company stock worth $5,081,828 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

