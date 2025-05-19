Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. The trade was a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $5,420,722. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $318.51 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

