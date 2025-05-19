Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Vident Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,191.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,009.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.26. The company has a market cap of $507.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,196.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,100.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

