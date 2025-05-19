Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 971.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546,923 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $202,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $84.43 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

