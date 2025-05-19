Financial Survey: Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) vs. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries -0.42% 1.66% 1.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lakeland Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

Anteris Technologies Global currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 333.07%. Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.53%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Lakeland Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 50.68 N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $167.21 million 1.08 $5.43 million ($2.38) -7.96

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Anteris Technologies Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

