Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 959 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.13 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

