Robotics Stocks To Follow Today – May 18th

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, Serve Robotics, PROCEPT BioRobotics, and TechnipFMC are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the design, manufacture, or deployment of robotic systems and automation technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms developing industrial robots, service robots, autonomous vehicles, and related hardware and software solutions. Performance in this sector often reflects broader trends in technology innovation, manufacturing automation, and artificial intelligence adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.40. 221,859,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,737,502. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.54. 1,089,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,046. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. 2,181,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,353. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.74. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 10,837,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Serve Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $617.39 million and a P/E ratio of -10.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

NASDAQ PRCT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.10. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI

See Also