Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 18th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, GE Vernova, NRG Energy, and Vistra are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable sources like wind or solar power. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to commodity price movements, long-term energy demand trends and potential dividend income from established energy firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.98. The company had a trading volume of 93,349,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,089,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.61. 22,996,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,255,540. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.41.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. 14,040,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,558,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $466.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $142.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,191,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,326. The company has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $428.63. 2,595,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,423. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09.

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $159.18. 6,988,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $159.24.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $156.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,240,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,984. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

