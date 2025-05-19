Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 293.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $22.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.