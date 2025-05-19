Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1,269.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,092 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,855,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 740.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.89. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

