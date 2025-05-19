TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,407,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

VB opened at $234.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

