Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 918.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

