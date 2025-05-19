5,400 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Upstart by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,922,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,385,000 after acquiring an additional 321,366 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,464,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $48.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $357,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,032.14. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,828. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $108.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

