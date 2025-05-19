Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – May 18th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves digital currencies—whether through mining operations, crypto exchanges, blockchain technology development, or large-scale corporate investment in tokens like Bitcoin. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the crypto market’s ups and downs without owning the tokens themselves. Examples include Coinbase (a crypto exchange), Marathon Digital (a Bitcoin miner) and MicroStrategy (a major corporate Bitcoin holder). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,851,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,289,986. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,723,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,203. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 million, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 3.52. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41.

