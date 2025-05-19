Promising Bank Stocks To Watch Now – May 18th

Invesco QQQ, Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities representing ownership in publicly traded banking institutions. Holders of these shares participate in the bank’s profits through dividends and potential capital gains. Their market performance is heavily influenced by factors such as interest rates, loan quality, regulatory policies, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $521.51. 47,717,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,812,740. The firm has a market cap of $326.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

DFS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $207.42.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.54. 18,221,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,688. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.79. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.65. 8,920,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.08.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,375,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,687,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

