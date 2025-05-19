Solar Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, NRG Energy, and Vistra are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves solar energy, such as manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers of solar power plants, or installers of rooftop solar systems. By investing in solar stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of renewable energy but also take on risks tied to government policies, technological advances, and fluctuating commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $7.16 on Friday, hitting $349.98. 93,349,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,089,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $401.58 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.58.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.63. 2,595,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,423. The company has a market cap of $116.99 billion and a PE ratio of 77.09. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.63.

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.18. 6,988,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,700. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Vistra stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.55. 6,240,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,569,984. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

