BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.50. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 12,470,100 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,860.40. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 45,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $159,815.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 684,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,852.44. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. City State Bank acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

