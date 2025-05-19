Vivaldi Capital Management LP Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,000. United Parcel Service comprises 2.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 636.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $101.20 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.49.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

